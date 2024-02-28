Lyra Valkyria Says Her Ultimate WWE Goal Is Main Eventing WrestleMania

Lyra Valkyria is looking to eventually main event a WrestleMania, naming it as her ultimate WWE goal. The NXT Women’s Champion spoke with WWE Die Woche for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On her goals in WWE: “My goal in WWE is to go all the way. I can’t imagine being here and not wanting to main-event WrestleMania, so that would be the ultimate goal.”

On whether she would rather join Raw or Smackdown: “I think I’d have to say Raw. It seems to be the place to be. Becky’s on Raw, so I feel like following her footsteps, it’s the one to be now.”