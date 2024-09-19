Lyra Valkyria Wants an Iron Woman Match Against Iyo Sky

– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo’s Instinct Culture, WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria discussed wanting to compete in an Iron Woman Match against Iyo Sky in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lyra Valkyria on her WWE goals: “Obviously, I want to be the champion. That would be amazing. But sometimes I think about what would I absolutely love? I think something hit me the other day, I was like, I’d love to do something like an Iron Woman or something like that. I feel like that would be the ultimate trust, and you think about the Bayley and the Sasha [Banks] incredible one that they had, and I’d love to have something like that. I think I’d be really, really proud of that in my career if I got to do something like that.”

On wanting to face Iyo Sky in an Iron Woman matchup: “Against IYO [SKY] would be amazing. She’s amazing. I’ve been watching her since long before I ever even came to WWE. She’s so experienced, and working with her is just amazing.”

Lyra Valkyria was in action on last Tuesday’s WWE NXT, teaming with Tatum Paxley against Rosemary and Wendy Choo in a winning tag team effort.