– Speaking to Michael Fairman ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria discussed wanting to appear the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown that will be held in Dublin, Ireland. During WWE’s Road to Clash in Paris, SmackDown will be held at the 3Arena in Dublin on Friday, August 22. Meanwhile, the following edition of Monday Night Raw will be held at the bp pulse Live on Monday, April 25.

Lyra Valkyria commented on on SmackDown in her home country (via Fightful), “It’s always great to go home, I know we’ve got a SmackDown in Dublin in August, so I would absolutely love to get the chance ro go and be on that with this on my shoulder. Maybe with another one around my waist.”

At WrestleMania 41: Night 2, Becky Lynch served as Bayley’s last minute replacement to team with Valkyria against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. They defeated Morgan and Rodriguez to win the titles at the premium live event. However, the next night on WWE Raw, Lynch betrayed Valkyria, and Morgan and Rodriguez quickly won the titles back.