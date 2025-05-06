Lyra Valkyria Weighs In On Connection With Bayley: ‘We Really Clicked’

Lyra Valkyria says her connection with Bayley has come easily and hates that the latter star missed out on WrestleMania. Valkyria and Bayley were set to compete for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41, but Bayley was attacked and Becky Lynch filled in. Lynch turned heel on Lyra the next night after they lost the titles on Raw, and revealed herself to be Bayley’s attacker. Valkyria talked about Bayley in an appearance on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement and how they’ve had a real connection.

“Especially since I’ve come to Raw, I feel like I’ve had this natural connection with Bayley outside of the ring,” Valkyria said (per Fightful). “And it kind of just manifested inside the ring. We really really clicked. Having my Mania moment coming as an expense to her, that was genuinely very upsetting.”

She continued, “Bayley, since I’ve come to Raw, has been a massive help and she actually is everything that I thought Becky would be. It’s a very big change to see her out at the moment.”

Valkyria will defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lynch at WWE Backlash.