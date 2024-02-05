Lyra Valkyria Retains Women’s Title At NXT Vengeance Day Despite Lola Vice Cash-In

Lyra Valkyria had an extra opponent added to her match at NXT Vengeance Day midway through, but she still retained her Women’s Championship. Valkyria defeated Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice at Sunday’s show to successfully defend her title. The match was originally just Valkyria vs. Perez, but Vice came down to the ring and cashed in her guaranteeed title match from winning the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament to be added to the match.

Valkyria got the win after her obsessed fan Tatum Paxley prevented Perez from getting a pin on Vice. Vaklyria then too out Vice and won the match. You can see highlights from the match below.

Valkyria has been NXT Women’s Champion for 104 days, having defeated Becky Lynch for the title at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 night one. Our live NXT Vengeance Day 2024 coverage here.