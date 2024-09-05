Lyra Valkyria Believes WWE Speed Women’s Title Could Fill Midcard Title Gap

Lyra Valkyria believes that the WWE Speed Women’s Championship will provide another opportunity for the women’s division to step up. Valkyria is set to compete in the tournament to crown the inaugural champion, and she recently spoke with ComicBook.com about how the title could fill a the void for a women’s midcard title on the main roster. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On competing in the three-minute time limit: “I think you have to look at it differently in the sense that there’s no time to wear your opponent down. There’s a lot more urgency. I feel like my personal style actually suits this tournament a lot because I’m quite technical. You just have to get your opponent’s shoulders on the mat for three seconds, and I feel like my style is pretty well suited to do that.”

On comparing the tournament to Queen of the Ring: “It’s a very different style tournament. Especially with having three minutes to get a job done. Normally you’ve got time to wear your opponent down, incapacitate them, or try hit your signature stuff, but this is a whole new mental game. It has different kind of strategy, a different mindset going in. It’s pretty different ball game to the Queen of the Ring tournament.”

On the title potentially filling the midcard title gap: “I think so. It’s definitely going to provide an opportunity for a lot of women in the locker room that are looking to step up. Even if you look at the first round matches, you just don’t know [who could win]. Maybe some women are more suited to trying to get the job done in three minutes and we could see people getting that chance to show what they can do that wouldn’t normally be in the spotlight.”