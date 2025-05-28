Lyra Valykria Says ‘Whole Locker Room’ Is Hoping Zoey Stark Can Recover From Recent Injury

As previously reported, Zoey Stark suffered a knee injury on last week’s episode of RAW and said that she will be out for a long time. In an interview with Dublin Live, Lyra Valkyria said that the entire locker room is rooting for Stark to recover from the serious injury. Here are highlights:

On competing at Wrestlemania: “WrestleMania was just under a year after I moved to Raw, which is crazy. Becky Lynch wrestled Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania last year, and I was in the stands watching that. I was still in NXT [WWE’s developmental brand], so I was in the NXT box watching that match, thinking, ‘How do I get there?’, because you’re always thinking about the next thing. I didn’t think it would be the following year! To go from being NXT Women’s Champion, and then to be tag teaming with Becky against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez – two other massive women’s stars – it’s just been so incredible! The rise has been so quick, it’s taken me to places I couldn’t have even imagined. It feels like I’m setting my own ceiling.”

On Zoey Stark’s injury: “The best people make this look so easy. We go out and make it look effortless, but we always take that risk. I can honestly say that injury was extremely, extremely heartbreaking to see live and I know that the whole locker room is really hoping that Zoey will come through this. I know what it’s like to tear my ACL, but so does Zoey. I haven’t heard officially what the extent of the injury is, but I really, really hope that she is doing okay and can come through it and out the other side even better. It’s going to take a lot of mental toughness, but she’s been through it once. I’m sure she knows what’s ahead of her.”

On going for one of the top women’s titles: “Of course, that is the big goal, to carry one of those – the Women’s World Championship, or the Women’s WWE Championship – that would be massive. Becoming champion is a really big responsibility, but also, I’m so honoured to be the first women’s Intercontinental Champion. I really want to make sure that I do everything I can to get that title off to a good start, to make sure it has the same reputation as the men’s one.”