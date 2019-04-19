– Lyte CEO Ant Taylor recently chatted with the Miami Herald (transcript via Fightful) about AEW and their ticket exchange program. Lyte allows fans to sell back their tickets and gives other fans the chance to purchase authentic tickets from the venue without having to deal with the headache of the secondary market.

On Lyte’s Relationship With AEW: “When they reached out to us, the thing that really struck me was…there’s a lot of brands out there that say they put fans first and it’s another thing to actually go about building something that’s fan first. It’s harder. There’s so much global demand for this property but it was clear to me when they reached out that they were very interested in the details of how we worked and our case studies to prove that we worked. I’m not sure anybody thought it would be this successful. We certainly didn’t think or realize the extent to which this would be a hot entertainment property. We’ve had 25,000 people sign up for our waitlist after the Vegas show sold out. Those are people who aren’t going to the secondary market because they know the right thing to do is to work directly with AEW and wait for fans who could be returning their tickets the right way.”

On The Success of Double Or Nothing: “I get to work with the best events in the United States and the most sold out events and the most rabid fans around those events. This ranks right up there at the top in terms of, not just the numbers, two times the capacity of the venue have signed up for this thing. But the dedication and passion of the fans for this event. We’re excited about supporting this league.”