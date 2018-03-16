wrestling / News
Macaulay Culkin & Skylar Astin Accept Rusev’s WrestleMania Challenge
Yesterday, Rusev put out a challenge to face for a match against a celebrity at WrestleMania 34. Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) & Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) accepted. They posted the following on Twitter…
BREAKING NEWS: I am officially accepting @RusevBUL challenge to wrestle him at this year's Wrestlemania. You heard it here first, folks.
Come at me, bro!
— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 16, 2018
I cannot Hit Little Kevin McAllister or Richie Rich ! https://t.co/9hvTfXUB6V
— RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 16, 2018
It's cool. I'd be doing all the hitting anyway. #youjustgotculked https://t.co/aZOz8LVthV
— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 16, 2018
I challenge @RusevBUL to a match at Wrestlemania. But I’m assembling my faction first! And if you think I’m outmatched, wait until you hear who I have in mind for my stable…
😏 🇺🇸 🎪 💰 https://t.co/RYy51EL21z
— Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) March 16, 2018
Ha! @WWEDramaKing can outsing you! @LanaWWE can outdance you and i …. well i can MACHKA…. Happy #RusevDay https://t.co/3qhY42D4lH
— RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 16, 2018