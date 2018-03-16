Macaulay Culkin & Skylar Astin Accept Rusev’s WrestleMania Challenge

Yesterday, Rusev put out a challenge to face for a match against a celebrity at WrestleMania 34. Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) & Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) accepted. They posted the following on Twitter…

BREAKING NEWS: I am officially accepting @RusevBUL challenge to wrestle him at this year's Wrestlemania. You heard it here first, folks.

Come at me, bro!

— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 16, 2018