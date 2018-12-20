Various News: Macaulay Culkin Thumb Wrestles Jeff Jarrett at Starrcast, Indie Worker Shawn Phoenix Shares Video of Injury

– A video has been released from Starrcast 18 showing Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) thumb wrestle WWE legends at Starrcast including WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, Brother Love, and more. You can check out that video below.

– Indie wrestler Shawn Phoenix has shared footage of a nasty injury he received after a botched 450 Splash through a table that took place last October. You can check out footage of the incident Phoenix released of the accident below.

The match took place at International Wrestling Cartel’s event on October 6 in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. The accident caused Phoenix to suffer from a broken skull, bleeding from the brain, a broken ear canal, leaking spinal fluid from his ear, a concussion, paralysis in the left side of his face, and a torn tendon in his thumb.

Shawn Phoenix has been talking about the bump on his Twitter account. Later, Jim Cornette and Disco Inferno commented on the stupidity of the move, which you can also see below.

Thanks buddy! Accidents happen. But that doesn't matter to old timers who take the opportunity to bury the business we love! https://t.co/AKoVm6Y351 — Shawn Phoenix (@xShawnXphoenix) December 20, 2018

Thanks Ms. Martinez! I've got thick skin, people can take shots all day, they won't break my positivity! https://t.co/TuZrpGpkiL — Shawn Phoenix (@xShawnXphoenix) December 20, 2018

Modern wrestling, everybody! Now, what was his plan for not paralyzing himself or his opponent if he had ACTUALLY DONE THIS MOVE THE WAY HE THOUGHT HE COULD? https://t.co/jiX2KBgcbi — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) December 20, 2018