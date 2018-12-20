Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Macaulay Culkin Thumb Wrestles Jeff Jarrett at Starrcast, Indie Worker Shawn Phoenix Shares Video of Injury

December 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Macaulay Culkin - Home Alone

– A video has been released from Starrcast 18 showing Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) thumb wrestle WWE legends at Starrcast including WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, Brother Love, and more. You can check out that video below.

– Indie wrestler Shawn Phoenix has shared footage of a nasty injury he received after a botched 450 Splash through a table that took place last October. You can check out footage of the incident Phoenix released of the accident below.

The match took place at International Wrestling Cartel’s event on October 6 in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. The accident caused Phoenix to suffer from a broken skull, bleeding from the brain, a broken ear canal, leaking spinal fluid from his ear, a concussion, paralysis in the left side of his face, and a torn tendon in his thumb.

Shawn Phoenix has been talking about the bump on his Twitter account. Later, Jim Cornette and Disco Inferno commented on the stupidity of the move, which you can also see below.

article topics :

Jeff Jarrett, Macaulay Culkin, Shawn Phoenix, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading