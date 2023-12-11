wrestling / News
Mace & Mansoor Appear At Deadlock Pro 2nd Anniversary Show
December 10, 2023 | Posted by
Mace & Mansoor made a surprise appearance at Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s 2nd Anniversary show on Sunday. The two former WWE stars, who were released from the company in September, appeared at the show on Sunday as you can see below.
Mace took to Twitter to write that “81 was enough,” seemingly a reference to their non-compete clauses with WWE. They were released on September 21st, which was 18 days ago.
MxM are here in DPW!!!! @deadlockpro #DPW #DPW2ndAnniversary pic.twitter.com/JK6lqccBhX
— Suzuism (@BigFellaThx) December 11, 2023
Surprise, motherfuckers @deadlockpro pic.twitter.com/od6AJdeOkt
— Mansoor (@suavemansoor) December 11, 2023
81 was enough 😜 https://t.co/jiOGqtypRV
— Mason D. Madden (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) December 11, 2023
