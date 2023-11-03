Mace & Mansoor Say Tyler Breeze Nearly Worked With Them In WWE

Mace and Mansoor wanted to work with Tyler Breeze during their run as Maximum Male Models, and they say it almost happened. The two WWE alumni did a Reddit AMA and noted that they wanted to work with Breeze, who had a model gimmick himself during his WWE run.

“We wanted to work with Breeze so badly,” said Mace. “From what we understand it almost happened.”

Mansoor added, “Was pushed very heavily and nearly happened.”

Mace and Mansoor were released from WWE in late September as part of the post-Endeavor acquisition cuts.