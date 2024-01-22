Mace Recalls Reaction Backstage In WWE When Vince McMahon Retired

Vince McMahon’s short-lived retirement from WWE in 2022 marked the start of a wild time for WWE, and Mace recently recalled the reaction backstage when the news broke. McMahon retired in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him and while he was back in WWE by the start of 2023, Mace recalled in a conversation with WrestlingNews.co that the announcement McMahon was exiting led to chaos backstage that Smackdown. You can see highlights from his comments below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the reaction backstage when McMahon retired: “That was Sydney, Maxxine Dupri’s, first day on the job. Her first day on the job, we get there, where she’s nervous. She was supposed to have an in-ring promo and we’re just like … she’s with us the whole time because she doesn’t know anybody. She’s brand new like, [we tell her] ‘Don’t worry just stick by us everything’s going to be fine’… We get the text that Vince is retired and everybody’s running around like the whole place is on fire. Well, obviously the show completely changed within minutes. We have no idea who’s actually in charge.”

On Stephanie McMahon taking over: “We have a meeting where I believe that’s when they announced that Stephanie would be taking over as the CEO. Stephanie, who we love. Stephanie who … we thought we had jobs for life because after we did our SummerSlam water spot, Stephanie walks up to me and Mansoor and she says, ‘You guys are amazing. You guys can do no wrong.’ I was like, ‘We’ve got jobs for life, baby.’ We were wrong. But she’s always been lovely to us.”

On the former NXT roster being happy about the next: “It’s funny when we all got the texts we’re all sitting around the ring because people are going over their matches and their segments and all that and you could see certain people got it and they were like [happy] and then other people were like [sad]. Not that we were ever like Vince’s baby doll but we were much closer to being Vince’s toy than we were ever to being Hunter’s toy because we weren’t NXT guys.”