Machine Gun Kelly Had a Run-In With Randy Orton Over WWE SummerSlam Weekend

Machine Gun Kelly says that he had an interaction with Randy Orton during WWE SummerSlam weekend. The rapper/singer appeared at the PPV when he accompanied Logan Paul to the ring for his match with LA Knight, and he appeared on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast where he recalled having a run-in with Orton before the show.

“I was in the ring, just coming to Logan to see what we could work out for the show,” MGK related (per Fightful). “I saw Randy Orton. I remember seeing Randy Orton talk s**t about me.”

He continued, “There is a point where I was like, ‘I’m going to practice a new version of myself. Three…two…one. F**k that. Ay man, f**k you.’ All my boys were sitting there [stunned]. ‘Is this real? I don’t know what’s happening.’ The amount of people that pinned me as the aggressor in every situation I’m in are so wrong.”

MGK previously appeared on WWE TV back in 2015 where he took a powerbomb from Kevin Owens.