Macho Man Jokes Backstage With Sting in Clip From The Lost Tape
May 31, 2020 | Posted by
A new clip has been released from the new WWE Network special Sting: The Lost Tape featuring Randy Savage. You can see the clip below, in which Sting and Savage goof off backstage for of the camera and Savage talks about owing Sting money over a gin game that he doesn’t plan to pay back.
The special is now available on WWE Network.
