Mad Man Pondo Autobiography Officially Released

Eat Sleep Wrestle has announced the release of the Mad Man Pondo autobiography Memoirs of a Mad Man, which arrives tomorrow on Amazon.

Here’s the press release: Eat Sleep Wrestle, LLC, is thrilled to announce the release of our ninth wrestling publication “Memoirs of a Mad Man,” the autobiography of deathmatch icon and Juggalo Championship Wrestling Hall of Famer, Mad Man Pondo!

Mad Man Pondo never argued when people called him “just a bleeder.” He knows who he is, and he’s embraced it. He knows that his high tolerance for pain, his fearless nature, and his talent for bleeding are the reason he’s wrestled all around the world, starred in three video games, appeared in a horror film with one of his great heroes, befriended celebrities from the A-list to the D-list, and become a legend to deathmatch wrestling fans everywhere.

Now, Mad Man Pondo is telling his story his way. He takes you from his early days as a wrestling fan in Flora, Illinois who accidentally got his butt kicked by Jos LeDuc to his glory days as a headliner for Big Japan. You’ll read about in-ring encounters with Junkyard Dog, Terry Funk, and Kevin Sullivan; real life run-ins with David Blaine and Benny Hinn; and unexpected confrontations outside the ring with crazed fans and the Yakuza. You’ll learn how his small cable access show Skull Talk led him to become a casting agent for Jerry Springer and how a deathmatch legend gets to rub shoulders with the likes of MC Hammer, Jonny Fairplay, Mick Foley, Eli Roth, and Robert Englund. Pondo shares stories about his most legendary deathmatch encounters and the inspirational story behind his all-women’s promotion, Girl Fight. And you’ll read his unforgettable speech from the Juggalo March on Washington D.C. at the Lincoln Memorial where Forrest Gump once cried out, “Jenny!!!”

With a foreword by Vanilla Ice (yes, THE Vanilla Ice!), dozens of must-see photos, and countless stories from friends, fans, and fellow grapplers, Memoirs of a Mad Man is an all-out extreme autobiography as graphic and over the top as a Four Corners of Pain Deathmatch.

Memoirs of a Mad Man will officially launch at a midnight Girl Fight show Friday night, June 29 at 11:59 pm. The book will released that same weekend on Amazon.com, and signed copies can be ordered by emailing [email protected]