Madcap Moss Wins Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal On WWE Smackdown

Madcap Moss is your 2022 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, emerging victorious on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw the jokester win the 2022 edition of the Andre Battle Royal, last eliminating Finn Balor. You can see clips from the match below.

The full list of competitors was Moss, Balor, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Damian Priest, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, R-Truth, Mansoor, Reggie, Tommaso Ciampa, Drew Gulak, and Akira Tozawa.

