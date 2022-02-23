Madcap Moss Cleared To Return To The Ring

As we previously reported, Madcap Moss took a scary bump at Elimination Chamber after he landed on his head during an Alabama Slam from Drew McIntyre. It was initially reported that he was okay but would need further tests. Fightful Select and PWInsider both report that Moss underwent several tests, including X-rays, and they all came back negative for any damage to his neck or head. Moss had been feeling fine anyway prior to the tests.

There are people in the company who are said to be amazed that Moss was fine from the spot. He reportedly assured everyone that he was okay and went on to finish the match. After he got backstage, he apologized to Vince McMahon, McIntyre and the agents. He also said that the spot wouldn’t happen again. There was no heat on McIntyre as it wasn’t his fault and he’s considered a safe worker. Moss is looking to prove that it was a one time thing.