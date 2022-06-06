wrestling / News

Madcap Moss Gets Revenge On Happy Corbin At WWE Hell in a Cell (Clips)

June 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Madcap Moss WWE Hell in a Cell Image Credit: WWE

Madcap Moss turned the tables on Happy Corbin, defeating him and requiring he be stretchered out after their No Holds Barred Match at WWE Hell in a Cell. Moss pinned Corbin after Pillmanizing him with the steel steps onto a chair around Corbin’s neck on Sunday night’s show. You can see some clips from the match below.

Our ongoing Hell in a Cell coverage is here.

