Madcap Moss Gets Revenge On Happy Corbin At WWE Hell in a Cell (Clips)
Madcap Moss turned the tables on Happy Corbin, defeating him and requiring he be stretchered out after their No Holds Barred Match at WWE Hell in a Cell. Moss pinned Corbin after Pillmanizing him with the steel steps onto a chair around Corbin’s neck on Sunday night’s show. You can see some clips from the match below.
Our ongoing Hell in a Cell coverage is here.
When you remember your match is #NoHoldsBarred.@MadcapMoss #HIAC pic.twitter.com/xL9eunh5ru
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Keep rollin', @MadcapMoss. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/xc56TF4tic
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Caption this.@BaronCorbinWWE #HIAC pic.twitter.com/q6LRtqScr0
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
😲😲😲@MadcapMoss #HIAC pic.twitter.com/92EAHoy677
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
.@MadcapMoss has been waiting a long time to do this to Happy Corbin. @BaronCorbinWWE #HIAC pic.twitter.com/VIUoupvKY1
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
MADCAP MOSS WINS BIG AT #HIAC!@MadcapMoss @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/jlSyU6r70j
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
