Madcap Moss Returning On Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

Madcap Moss is back as of next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. On Friday night’s show, it was announced that Moss will be returning to WWE TV for the first time since he was attacked and had his throat crushed in a chair by Happy Corbin on the May 13th episode of the Blue Brand show.

It was reported the next day that Moss had a cervical contusion. It was reported last week that there had been pitches for a different gimmick and look for Moss.