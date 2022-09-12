Madcap Moss Reveals The Origin Of His Ring Name

Madcap Moss recently discussed where his WWE ring name came from. Moss started out in WWE as Riddick Moss and became Madcap last year when he returned from injury, allying with Happy Corbin until he broke away and began a feud with him. Speaking on the The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show, Moss noted that his original ring name came from NFL player Randy Moss.

“Growing up, I was a Vikings fan and a Randy Moss fan,” he said. “So that is where the Moss came from. Now originally, I was Riddick Moss. Riddick was just a cool name, that’s kind of where that came from, that’s the extent of that. And then more recently in the last year, I came back off an ACL tear and I’ve been repackaged and kind of had a rebirth. And that was where I became Madcap Moss. And that came from the head man, Vince McMahon himself. So that is the entire story and nexus of Madcap Moss.”

Moss teamed up with the Street Profits to take on Alpha Academy at WWE Clash at the Castle.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.