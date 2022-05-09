wrestling / News

Madcap Moss Upsets Happy Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash (Clips)

May 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Madcap Moss WrestleMania Backlash Image Credit: WWE

Madcap Moss shocked Happy Corbin by picking up a win over his former friend at WrestleMania Backlash. Moss defeated Corbin at Sunday’s PPV by executing a sunset flip, pinning the surprised Corbin. You can check out some clips from the match below.

