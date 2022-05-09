wrestling / News
Madcap Moss Upsets Happy Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash (Clips)
May 8, 2022 | Posted by
Madcap Moss shocked Happy Corbin by picking up a win over his former friend at WrestleMania Backlash. Moss defeated Corbin at Sunday’s PPV by executing a sunset flip, pinning the surprised Corbin. You can check out some clips from the match below.
Our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash here.
🎰🎰🎰#WMBacklash @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/G4t9BcgDp2
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
Massive chokeslam from Happy Corbin!#WMBacklash @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/Eikod4AnhK
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
.@MadcapMoss pulls a fast one on Happy @BaronCorbinWWE!#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/khyk6v4Mgh
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
.@MadcapMoss is starting to pick up the intensity! #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/vcTKS6ykgZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
