Madcap Moss Wants to Dethrone Roman Reigns

– During a recent interview with KFAN 100.3’s Power Trip Morning Show After Party Podcast, WWE Superstar Madcap Moss spoke about people he wants to face as potential opponents and wanting to dethrone WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Madcap Moss on people he wants to work with next: “There’s so many people that I would love to work with and to go to battle within that ring. One guy I’m looking at right now that I both can’t stand and can’t take my eyes off of, and I’m thoroughly entertained by is Sami Zayn. I think he’s just one of the absolute, most entertaining, and just detestable people that I’ve ever met and I would love to fight him. I’d love to get in the ring with him. But I’d also love to mess with him a bit on the mic. I’d love to mess with him backstage. He thinks he’s like this member of The Bloodline. I think the guy’s a bit delusional. But that makes for a really fun time.”

On wanting to face dethrone Roman Reigns: “Other than him, there’s a lot, there’s a lot of guys. You know, I was fortunate enough to mix it up with Drew McIntyre a few times and he is a physically imposing tough, you know, Scottish Warrior, but someone who I’d like to similar style is Sheamus. You know, he’s another guy who’s had an unbelievable run in WWE just over a decade of just really, really good performances, and championship runs. I mean, just he’s done it all. He’s physical. He’s tough, isn’t he? I call him the Celtic Warrior. So I’d love to do battle with him. I mean, those kinds of matchups where it gets real physical, another big guy in there, and they’re not afraid to take a punch or give a punch. Those are the kinds of matchups I love. Then, you know, this one at this point may seem like a bit of a stretch to some people. Because the guys aren’t just an absolute all-time run right now. But I’d love to get a shot at Roman Reigns. I mean, he is the pinnacle of the business right now. He likes to say he’s in God mode, and it’s hard to disagree with him. God meaning ‘Greatness On a Different level. I mean, it’s just unbelievable what he’s done over the past 8-10 years, but specifically in the last few. He’s really just been untouchable in every aspect of the business. But I think that someone needs to eventually dethrone the guy I look at myself and I say, ‘Why not Madcap?’ So, I got my work cut out for me. I got a ways to go before I get there”