Madcap Moss On Whether He Would Consider Doing Stand-Up Comedy

During a recent appearance on El Brunch, WWE Superstar Madcap Moss was asked about the comedy element of his gimmick and if he would like to do stand-up comedy (per Fightful).

On the why he enjoys the comedy aspect of his gimmick: “It’s hard to say or explain, it’s something I’ve always loved. I’ve always had the personality that, at any time, I want to go for the laugh. I want people…there are times where it’s inappropriate, of course, to go for the laugh, but if it’s not inappropriate, even if it’s a serious conversation, I’ll try to slip in a joke or two. For me, it’s the goofiest things. The goofier the better, for me. It might not be a full on joke, I might be sitting at the breakfast table with my family and let out a Brock Lesnar scream, just to startle everyone, and I’ll find it hilarious. Anything like that, I’ve always enjoyed the funny side of life. As I’ve grown and read philosophy books and become wiser, I do believe that if you’re not enjoying life, even the hard times, the training, the grind, if you’re not enjoying that, it’s not worth it. You have to try and enjoy every second because, at some point, it’s going to be over. Even stuff you think you don’t like, sitting in traffic, workouts, flights, long drives, all these things that we as WWE Superstars sometimes deal with, at some point, that is going to be over and I’m going to miss it. I try to cherish it and get every bit of enjoyment that I can out of it. That’s what’s opened me up to comedy,” he said.

On the possibility of stand up comedy: “I have thought about it, but I’ve never really taken steps, serious concrete steps towards it, but it is something I’ve thought I might want to dabble in and try some day because I think there are a lot of similarities between being in a wrestling ring and being on stage doing stand up. It’s something you have to have a plan and be prepared, but you have to go on the fly too, and change and adapt and know the crowd and go where the comedy takes you. it’s something I’ve talked to Dolph Ziggler about because he’s done that and taken that step. it takes a lot of guts. To me, I think it would be very easy to go on stage and completely bomb and have dead silence as you’re trying to tell your jokes. I like watching Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. They talk about, even the best comedians have nights where they bomb. That’s a tough deal. As a WWE Superstar, I can relate. Not every match is your best match. You have down nights. It’s something that, some day, I may do. It’s something I’ve thought about and have talked to people about. As of now, there are no plans. I’m focused on in-ring, but possibly in the future for sure.”