Madi Wrenkowski Comments On The End of AEW Dark and Elevation
June 1, 2023
In an interview with the A2theK Wrestling Show (via Wrestling Inc), Madi Wrenkowski spoke about the end of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation, where she was a regular performer. The shows came to an end with the announcement of AEW Collision, a new Saturday series.
Wrenkowski said: “It was shocking, but I feel like it was time. They definitely held a really good place in the pandemic era, when they only had ‘Dynamite,’ but now that AEW is progressing so much, and the talent they have, they need bigger platforms. The new shows that they’re coming out with are going to do a really good job at replacing them, or upgrading in a sense. And it’ll feel like it’s an upgrade. As sad as it is to see it go, we should see better things to come.“
