Madi Wrenkowski Recalls Nerves Surrounding Her First Independent Match Against Jazz
Madi Wrenkowski has wrestled several matches on AEW Dark after getting her start in Mission Pro Wrestling, and she recently appeared on Turnbuckle Tavern to discuss a variety of topics, including her first independent match against Jazz.
Wrenkowski recalled getting her start wrestling for Thunder Rosa in Mission Pro Wrestling and the nerves surrounding a showdown with Jazz at the company’s first event in 2019 (via Fightful):
“They had Mission Pro Genesis, before it was an all women’s company, it was their first show ever and it was my first-ever Indie match. My first big crowd and Indie promotion and I was going against Jazz. [The pressure] was terrifying. I went through and watched not only her WWE matches, I was watching more recent Independent matches. Literally, before all her matches, the crowd chants, ‘Jazz is gonna kill you.’ I knew they were going to chant that. What am I going to say? ‘No, she’s not.’ Yes, she is. It was terrifying, especially knowing it was Thunder Rosa’s promotion. Her and [her husband] Brian always have eyes on their stuff and are amazing at promoting. She gave newer people like me a bigger platform.”
Wrenkowski was most recently inserted into the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament in place of Anna Jay, but lost in the first round to Britt Baker.
