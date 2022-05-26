wrestling / News

Madi Wrenkowski Recently Had Surgery To Repair Two Fractures

May 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Madi Wrenkowski Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

In a post on Twitter, Madi Wrenkowski revealed that she recently had surgery to repair two fractured metacarpals in her hand.

She wrote: “Thank you all for the birthday wishes! I sustained 2 metacarpal fractures. Surgery went well and the recovery process starts now. I will be out of Wrestling for a couple months, but will keep you updated. For those asking how you can help, free money is the best money.

