Madi Wrenkowski Recently Had Surgery To Repair Two Fractures
In a post on Twitter, Madi Wrenkowski revealed that she recently had surgery to repair two fractured metacarpals in her hand.
She wrote: “Thank you all for the birthday wishes! I sustained 2 metacarpal fractures. Surgery went well and the recovery process starts now. I will be out of Wrestling for a couple months, but will keep you updated. For those asking how you can help, free money is the best money.”
Thank you all for the birthday wishes! I sustained 2 metacarpal fractures. Surgery went well and the recovery process starts now. I will be out of Wrestling for a couple months, but will keep you updated. For those asking how you can help, free money is the best money pic.twitter.com/53pevObLuv
— Madi_Wrenkowski (@Madi_Wrenkowski) May 25, 2022
Cashapp: $MWRENKOWSKI
Venmo: Book_Madi
PayPal: [email protected]
— Madi_Wrenkowski (@Madi_Wrenkowski) May 25, 2022
