Madi Wrenkowski Says She’s Out 4-6 Weeks With Fractured Nose

During an appearance on the MPW On A Mission podcast (via Fightful), Madi Wrenkowski said that she will be out of action for four-to-six weeks due to a fractured nose. Wrenkowski has been a regular on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

She said: “I had to go to the doctor and my nose is fractured. It’s literally broken. They are estimating I’m out four to six weeks. I did have a couple of bookings, some more major than others, and I, unfortunately, had to send an email saying, ‘I’m sorry, my nose is broken.’ How do you email a major company like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’“