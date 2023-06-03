– During a recent edition of The A2theK Wrestling Show, wrestler Madi Wrenkowski discussed if she’d be interested in joining WWE and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Madi Wrenkowski on being open to joining WWE: “Yeah, of course. All of my doors are open. I would definitely tie myself down to a company if the opportunity presented itself and it worked for me. If it was presented, [and] worked, I would definitely love to be at WWE. I think as much as people sometimes like to talk poorly of it, that is the company that ultimately made us all fall in love with this sport. So, I will forever hold that company very high, especially with the minds like [William] Regal, Triple H behind the product.”

On wanting to get “murdered by Rhea Ripley”: “I’d also like to get murdered by Rhea Ripley … It would have to be some stipulation where I could get rope breaks, but she couldn’t. I would just koala bear [hug] that rope.”