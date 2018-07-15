Madison Rayne Challenges Tessa Blanchard to Match at All In

– Madison Rayne posted a tweet earlier today where she suggest a match with Tessa Blanchard for them to fight at All In later this year. You can check out Madison Rayne’s tweet and Tessa Blanchard’s later response below.

Congrats @Tess_Blanchard on capturing yet another championship last night. I say after this weekend, we settle the battle of the belt collectors… and I know the perfect venue… @ALL_IN_2018 👸🐝 vs 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/bfRpMScicD — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) July 15, 2018