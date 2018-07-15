Quantcast

 

Madison Rayne Challenges Tessa Blanchard to Match at All In

July 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Madison Rayne Impact Wrestling

– Madison Rayne posted a tweet earlier today where she suggest a match with Tessa Blanchard for them to fight at All In later this year. You can check out Madison Rayne’s tweet and Tessa Blanchard’s later response below.

