wrestling / News

Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Night With AEW

August 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Madison Rayne Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

In a post on Twitter, Madison Rayne spoke about her first night with AEW, where she worked as the coach of the women’s division. The announcement of her signing was made yesterday. She will appear on this week’s live AEW Rampage.

Rayne wrote: “Today was such an incredible day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Madison Rayne, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading