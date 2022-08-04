wrestling / News
Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Night With AEW
August 4, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Madison Rayne spoke about her first night with AEW, where she worked as the coach of the women’s division. The announcement of her signing was made yesterday. She will appear on this week’s live AEW Rampage.
Rayne wrote: “Today was such an incredible day.”
Today was such an incredible day 😊 #AEW
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) August 4, 2022
