Madison Rayne Discusses Choosing ROH & Almost Leaving The Wrestling Business

Madison Rayne recently spoke with Sporting News, discussing working ROH & how close she was to leaving the wrestling business…

On why Ring Of Honor was the best fit for her at this time in her career: “They believe in me and I believe in them. There’s life outside of wrestling and that’s always been a motivating factor for me. I’ve been able to live this dream, travel the world, but never be gone so much that I can’t fulfill all of my other dreams of being a mom and a wife and a personal trainer and going back to school. For me, it’s the better fit that allows me that freedom with my schedule. My hope in signing this contract with Ring of Honor is to write another successful chapter for myself, but also I hope in some small way, that I can help grow Women of Honor and make it what it could be and what it’s on track to being.”

On how close she almost got to leaving the wrestling business: “I would have been OK with it because, for me, I feel like I had a really successful career at Impact. I feel like I was able to contribute to a division that has been strong for many years and continues to be. I’ve seen places in this world that I didn’t know existed prior to going there. I came close enough that there was a serious sit-down conversation between my husband (Impact Wrestling broadcast Josh Mathews) and I in our house. I never got to a point in my brain where I said to myself, ‘I’m done.’ I had strong enough thoughts that it was at least a conversation. For me, that’s close enough.”