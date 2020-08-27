Impact News: Madison Rayne Announces Final Independent Match, Top 5 Moments From Impact

– Madison Rayne has set her final wrestling match on the independent scene. The Impact Wrestling star announced on Twitter that her last indy match will be at Warrior Wrestling’s show on September 26th in Chicago, Illinois:

