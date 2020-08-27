wrestling / News

Impact News: Madison Rayne Announces Final Independent Match, Top 5 Moments From Impact

August 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Madison Rayne Impact Wrestling

– Madison Rayne has set her final wrestling match on the independent scene. The Impact Wrestling star announced on Twitter that her last indy match will be at Warrior Wrestling’s show on September 26th in Chicago, Illinois:

– Impact has released the top 5 moments from night two of Impact Emergence:

Impact Wrestling, Madison Rayne, Jeremy Thomas

