Impact News: Madison Rayne Announces Final Independent Match, Top 5 Moments From Impact
August 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Madison Rayne has set her final wrestling match on the independent scene. The Impact Wrestling star announced on Twitter that her last indy match will be at Warrior Wrestling’s show on September 26th in Chicago, Illinois:
‼️ SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH‼️
…will be my last 🌟independent🌟 wrestling match. It has been an incredible 15 years and the Chicago area has been so good to me, so what a better place to close the chapter. Thanks for this @WarriorWrstlng! 😊 https://t.co/kSMZlSOO7f
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) August 27, 2020
– Impact has released the top 5 moments from night two of Impact Emergence:
