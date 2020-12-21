wrestling / News
Impact News: Madison Rayne Graduates From College, X-Division Star Of the Year Award Set For This Week’s Impact
– Impact star Madison Rayne is officially a college graduate. The Impact commentator announced on Twitter that she has had her virtual graduation ceremony, as you can see below:
“I officially graduated today!! The ceremony was virtual so I graduated in sweatpants. 2020 is so weird. But regardless, I did it, and I did it magna cum laude!!”
As reported late last week, Rayne is set to exit the company to take a full-time job outside the company.
I officially graduated today!! The ceremony was virtual so I graduated in sweatpants. 2020 is so weird. But regardless, I did it, and I did it magna cum laude!! 👩🏼🎓🎉 pic.twitter.com/V20i8I8sS3
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) December 20, 2020
– As a reminder, the next two episodes of Impact will be their “Best Of” holiday episodes looking back at 2020. They will also unveil their year-end awards, and it has been announced that tomorrow’s episode will see the X-Division Star of the Year winner revealed.
