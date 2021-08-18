Madison Rayne’s Locker Room Talk Returning on This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Madison Rayne is bringing Locker Room Talk back to Impact Wrestling this week. Impact announced today that Rayne, who made her return on last week’s show, will host her talk show segment with guest Tenille Dashwood.

The updated card for tomorrow’s show is as follows:

* Christian Cage appears

* Melina makes Impact in-ring debut

* Moose & Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin & Sami Callihan

* Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering

* Locker Room Talk with guest Tenille Dashwood

* Shera vs. Matt Cardona

* Before the Impact: Tasha Steelz vs. Havok