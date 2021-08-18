wrestling / News
Madison Rayne’s Locker Room Talk Returning on This Week’s Impact Wrestling
August 18, 2021 | Posted by
Madison Rayne is bringing Locker Room Talk back to Impact Wrestling this week. Impact announced today that Rayne, who made her return on last week’s show, will host her talk show segment with guest Tenille Dashwood.
The updated card for tomorrow’s show is as follows:
* Christian Cage appears
* Melina makes Impact in-ring debut
* Moose & Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin & Sami Callihan
* Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering
* Locker Room Talk with guest Tenille Dashwood
* Shera vs. Matt Cardona
* Before the Impact: Tasha Steelz vs. Havok
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Formation Of Nation Of Domination In WWE, Chemistry Between The Rock & Farooq
- Note On Companies Other Than AEW Showing Interest In Ruby Soho
- Batista Thinks CM Punk Will Be Bigger Movie Star Than Wrestling Star, Punk Responds
- CM Punk Sparks More Speculation With Cryptic Instagram Post