Madison Rayne Names Her Favorite Moments From 2018, Talks Working ROH Final Battle

– Madison Rayne spoke with The Mirror promoting her match at ROH Final Battle on Friday. Highlights are below:

On which moments from 2018 stand out as her favorites: “It’s really difficult to pinpoint a favourite because they were all so special in different ways. Competing for the Knockouts title again and having the opportunity to potentially become the six-time Knockouts Champion was really special. Also the lead up to that match and things I was able to do with Su Yung, Tessa Blanchard and Taya Valkyrie was so much fun for me. I hadn’t wrestled with those three women prior to those several matches I had. I had so much fun with the pre-taped stuff with Su-Yung and that really helped to build to that match at Slammiversary, which was so much fun. I don’t have to say why the Mae Young Classic meant so much to me. After 13 years, to have that opportunity to stand out there and look across and see the WWE logo on the turnbuckles, it felt like everything I had done came together for that moment.”

On how the perception of women’s wrestling has changed throughout her career: “For me Shimmer was the first big platform that gave me an opportunity, so many of us are grateful to Dave Prazak [Prazak established Shimmer in 2005]. It’s been different for me in the last few years in the sense that while I was always very concerned about in-ring work. In the early years of my career I was a part of the Beautiful People and was a big, larger than life character. At that time people looked forward to the backstage segments as much as the in-ring work. I think there is a difference in the way fans perceive women’s wrestling now. There is an expectation now that the matches should be higher quality to what there was, say nine years ago. With that said though, IMPACT has always given great attention to its Knockouts division and I have been very fortunate to work with Shimmer, TNA and now ROH.”

On competing in the Hammerstein Ballroom at Final Battle: “It’s one of the most historic venues for pro wrestling and what better way to finish this year that has been so tremendous and successful than to have my Final Battle at the Hammerstein. It is the first time the Women of Honor World Championship is being defended at a PPV. Having taken part in a huge four way match at ALL IN, I guess four women matches are my thing. I am planning on going in and coming out on the other side feeling as proud as I did after ALL IN. I have wrestled all three of my opponents and know what they bring to the table.”