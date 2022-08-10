Madison Rayne On Her Goals As The Women’s Coach in AEW

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Madison Rayne spoke about her goals as the new coach of the AEW women’s division, a job she was hired for last week. She specifically said she hopes to help with promos and character work.

She said: “As I’ve thought about, what does the term ‘coach’ mean and what can I do to elevate this already incredibly talented group of women at AEW, my hope is that, I hear a lot of people say, ‘promo work or mic work is such a pain point’ or there is so much they still want to learn to cultivate within themselves or their character and that is my hope. I feel throughout my career, that was one of my strong suits, being able to dive into this character and have fun with it. If I can help other women, or any talent, feel more comfortable holding a microphone and getting the words out and hiding the fact that we’re shaking holding the microphone, if we can be the duck on top of the water who is calm, cool, and collected, even if our feet are [paddling] under the water. That’s one of the big things that is at the top of my priority list in terms of being able to help because I feel it’s maybe one of the stronger points in my career.“