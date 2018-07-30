Madison Rayne, Priscilla Kelly, & Xia Brookside Added to The 2018 Mae Young Classic

WWE announced today that Madison Rayne, Priscilla Kelly, and Xia Brookside have been added to the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Rayne has competed for SHIMMER, ROH, & TNA/Impact wrestling over her 13-year career. Kelly is 21 and is signed to WWN. Brookside is 19 and the daughter of United Kingdom legend and WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Toni Storm

* Meiko Satomura

* Mercedes Martinez

* Mia Yim

* Killer Kelly

* Madison Rayne

* Priscilla Kelly

* Xia Brookside

* Kavita Devi

* Tegan Nox

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Jessica Elaban

* Reina González

* Kaitlyn

* Io Shirai

* Jinny

* Kacy Catanzaro

* Nicole Matthews

* Rhea Ripley

* Karen Q

* Zeusix

* Isla Dawn

* Lacey Lane