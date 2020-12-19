wrestling / News
Madison Rayne Reportedly Exiting Impact Wrestling
Madison Rayne’s days in Impact Wrestling are coming to an end, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Rayne will be exiting the company in order to take a full-time job that is not part of the wrestling industry. Details on her new job were not revealed.
Rayne has been with Impact in her latest run since last year. She was an active competitor in 2019, feuding with Jordynne Grace and challenging for the Knockouts Championship on a couple of occasions. While she competed in a few matches for Impact in 2020, she has mostly worked on commentary alongside husband Josh Mathews and hosted her “Locker Room Talk” talk show segment with Johnny Swinger this year.
It was reported last week that Rayne would be exiting her role as color commentator.
