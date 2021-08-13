wrestling / News

Madison Rayne Returns on Impact, Helps Tenille Dashwood Win (Clip)

August 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Madison Rayne Impact Wrestling

Madison Rayne is back in Impact Wrestling, making her return to help Tenille Dashwood beat Taylor Wilde. Rayne appeared on tonight’s show to attack Wilde, throwing her into the ring post while the ref was blinded. Dashwood won the match and afterword she and Rayne embraced.

Rayne made her first appearance for Impact since she announced her exit and retirement in January.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Madison Rayne, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading