Madison Rayne Says She Cried When She Was Chosen For The Mae Young Classic

Madison Rayne recently spoke with TV Insider about being one of the 32 competitors in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Here are the highlights…

On Being Chosen For The Chosen For The Mae Young Classic: “I cried,” said Rayne. “I turned into such a crier the last couple of years. I don’t know if it’s because I’m a mother, but I cried and cried. It just feels really good after 13 years of really hard work and trying to find out who exactly I wanted to be in the ring and figure out exactly what I wanted my career to look like and what story I wanted to tell. I feel like, after everything I’ve done, not to say this is the ending point, but this is such an awesome later chapter in the story of my career.”

On Contemplating Retirement: “I never wanted to be a competitor who was starting to decline in the ring before they started to realize maybe it’s time,” Rayne explained. “I didn’t feel like I was that, but for the first time, I think I was in my professional career at a point where I was unsure. I think that those moments, maybe a lack of clarity and being unsure, can really propel you in one direction or another. That’s exactly what it did for me. It catapulted me the complete opposite way and motived me. I think there were a number of factors that contributed to that.”

On Looking to Get Signed to WWE: “That’s 100 percent my hope. That’s 100 percent my goal,” said Rayne. “That’s what I’m training for and mentally preparing myself for because I think if you don’t go into something like this prepared to make it to the finals and to win the finals and watch your career take off in an entirely new direction, then you’re short-changing yourself.”