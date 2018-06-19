Madison Rayne Talks a Possible Beautiful People Reunion, Her Relationship With Gail Kim, More

Madison Rayne recently spoke with AfterBuzz TV’s WPW Weekly about a possible Beautiful People reunion, her goals in wrestling, her relationship with Gail Kim, and much more…

On Her Ultimate Goal In Wrestling: My ultimate goals is 6 and here is why. If I was a 10-time Knockouts champion, it would mean that I would have gained and lost it 4 more times. So it’s my goal to become a 6-time Knockouts champion and retire as such.

On The Beautiful People Getting Back Together: In 2016 we reunited as “The Beautiful People”, but then Angelina Love actually got pregnant, so we couldn’t continue with the revival. But, I don’t think that Velvet is doing much if any in-ring competing. I loved every second of my time in “The Beautiful People”, but at this point in my career, I found a really good groove in developing my character and doing my own thing.

On Her Wrestling Influences: The first match I can remember watching as a kid was Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano on Monday Night Raw. Shawn Michaels was my biggest influence growing up. I was obsessed with him and his story…I always admired him for making it despite others saying he wasn’t tall enough. I am 5’2 so I can relate to people saying you are too small.

On Her Relationship With Gail Kim: It’s so funny how things work out at Impact Wrestling. Because when Gail first came back to Impact we were a team together. Then feuded for a long time. Then I stepped away from in-ring competition and I was apart of Impact’s creative team for a long time and writing things for the Knockouts when she was competing. So now she has taken a backstage role and I’m back in the ring competing. So, it’s really cool and she and I have this mutual respect for one another. And she is always very supportive of any ideas I have creatively and when it comes to matches she kind of gives me free reign because she trusts me that way.

On Who She Would Like To Face Next: I was really excited about getting into the ring with Tessa Blanchard. I feel she will be mentioned at the end of her career in the same breath as a Gail Kim or Trish Stratus.

On Where She Hopes To See Women’s Wrestling In The Future: If it weren’t for Gail Kim, Traci Brooks and Christy Hemme there wouldn’t be a Knockout Division now. They weren’t afraid to step up and use their voice for something they believe in. And the fact that Impact management at the time gave them the ball saying, “here you go run with it’. It just speaks to how Impact Wrestling has been supportive of women for a long time. As far as where women’s wrestling is now. I don’t think it’s ever been in a better place…. Had it not been for that match between Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano all those years ago and the women that came years before us; we would not have had the platform to do what we are doing in 2018.