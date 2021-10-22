Madison Rayne To Replace Tenille Dashwood In Impact Digital Media Title Match At Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling has announced that Madison Rayne will replace Tenille Dashwood in the intergender six-person match for the new Impact Digital Media Championship at Bound for Glory on Saturday.

No reason was given for Dashwood’s removal from the match, other than the company stating that she would not be at Bound for Glory and specifically requested Rayne replace her.

Jordynn Grace, Chelsea Green, John Skyler, Fallah Bahh, and Crazzy Steve are the other participants set for the match.

You can view Impact’s announcement below.