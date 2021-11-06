Madison Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez, Minoru Suzuki vs. Kaleb Set for Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling released a new video announcing some new matchups for next week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV. First, Mercedes Martinez will face Madison Rayne in a singles match. Also, Kaleb Konley will face Minoru Suzuki one-on-one. You can check out that video below.

The next episode of Impact Wrestling airs on Thursday, November 11 on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Chris Bey & Hikuelo vs. Finjuice

* Undead Bridesmaids (Kimber Lee & Brandi Lauren) vs. Decay

* Kaleb Konley vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Rayne