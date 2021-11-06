wrestling / News
Madison Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez, Minoru Suzuki vs. Kaleb Set for Impact Wrestling
– Impact Wrestling released a new video announcing some new matchups for next week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV. First, Mercedes Martinez will face Madison Rayne in a singles match. Also, Kaleb Konley will face Minoru Suzuki one-on-one. You can check out that video below.
The next episode of Impact Wrestling airs on Thursday, November 11 on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Chris Bey & Hikuelo vs. Finjuice
* Undead Bridesmaids (Kimber Lee & Brandi Lauren) vs. Decay
* Kaleb Konley vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Rayne
EXCLUSIVE: @kalebKonley will face @suzuki_D_minoru while @MadisonRayne will face @RealMMartinez NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/2zjF0F2sAf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 6, 2021
