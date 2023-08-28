Madison Square Garden Gets Five-Year Permit Approved By NYC Committee

Madison Square Garden is a step closer to having five more years in its current location. City & State New York reports that City Council Committee on Land Use approved a five-year permit for the famed venue on Monday. The arena, which is owned by Dolan family, will expected to have the permit approved by the full council at its meeting in September.

The Dolan family had pushed for a permanent permit and the city of New York recommende 10 years. The original 50-year permit expired in 2013, and a 10-year permit is expiring this year. James Dolan had asked for the permit to operate the venue in perpetuity but the city and local lawmakers had supported shorter permits, including stipulations that the Dolan family cooperate in Penn Station’s redesign. MSG sits atop the station.

Details on any other conditions that may be part of the modified permit approval were not immediately known.