Madison Square Garden Granted Five-Year Permit

Madison Square Garden was granted a permit to continue operating, albeit one that’s shorter than originally anticipated. New York Daily News reports that the the New York City Council granted the venue the permit, the shortest permit ever to be granted the arena.

As previously reported, the City Council Committee on Land Use had approved a five-year permit for the venue late last month. The permit was expected to be approved, and was at today’s meeting.

The Dolan family had pushed for a permanent permit and the city of New York recommende 10 years. The original 50-year permit expired in 2013, and a 10-year permit is expiring this year. James Dolan had asked for the permit to operate the venue in perpetuity but the city and local lawmakers had supported shorter permits, including stipulations that the Dolan family cooperate in Penn Station’s redesign. MSG sits atop the station.

“Today, the City Council is channeling the voices of millions of New Yorkers who are fed up by the current state of Penn Station,” Councilman Erik Bottcher said. “By granting Madison Square Garden a five-year special permit, we’re setting a clock that will help bring all the stakeholders to the table to fix Penn Station now. For the first time in decades, we have the opportunity to truly create a great Penn Station. That opportunity is here. We cannot afford to wait any longer.”