Madison Square Garden Officials Reportedly Open to Future Relocation

WWE’s home venue, Madison Square Garden, has been a bit of a problem in recent years for the city of New York. The city has hoped to renovate and expand Pennsylvania Station, which is located directly beneath the venue and is therefore somewhat constrained in terms of rebuilding. According to a recent New York Post report, however, MSG officials have stated they would be open to a relocation of the arena to accommodate such renovations — as long as they don’t have to move too far.

The Garden currently benefits from some of the best possible location perks in Manhattan, being walking distance from all the primary subway lines as well as mass transit access from Long Island and New Jersey. A new site directly across the street from Penn Station may be vacating soon, as the current structure of the Pennsylvania Hotel is being demolished. No official plans for moving the venue to the soon-to-be-vacant spot exist at the moment, but MSG Executive Vice President Joel Fisher did admit they could be willing to do so. The price tag for such an endeavor was foremost in Fisher’s mind, however. “But ultimately, who is going to pay for that? Where is the money? That plan hasn’t come to us but that would satisfy being right on top of a transportation hub,” he concluded, speaking at a community hearing last week.