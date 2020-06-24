wrestling / News
Madison Square Garden Pays Tribute to Undertaker
June 23, 2020 | Posted by
Madison Square Garden has paid tribute to the Undertaker after the conclusion of his Last Ride docuseries. The venue posted the following picture to Twitter of the arena displaying a “Thank You Taker” message in honor of “30 years of legendary moments.”
As noted, Taker intimated that his in-ring career was essentially over in the final episode of the docuseries, saying that while “time would tell” if he would come back if Vince McMahon was in a pinch, “At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”
Delivering 30 years of legendary moments at The World’s Most Famous Arena. #ThankYouTaker @WWE pic.twitter.com/LXIoVzPHXl
— MSG (@TheGarden) June 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Impact Wrestling Handling Removal of Joey Ryan & Michael Elgin Material
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Report That Dusty Rhodes Was Considered For Famous 1996 Great American Bash Powerbomb Spot
- Candice LeRae Issues Statement on Joey Ryan Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Sammy Guevara Suspended by AEW, Sasha Banks Statement on Guevara Rape Comment, Guevara Apologizes