Madison Square Garden Pays Tribute to Undertaker

Madison Square Garden has paid tribute to the Undertaker after the conclusion of his Last Ride docuseries. The venue posted the following picture to Twitter of the arena displaying a “Thank You Taker” message in honor of “30 years of legendary moments.”

As noted, Taker intimated that his in-ring career was essentially over in the final episode of the docuseries, saying that while “time would tell” if he would come back if Vince McMahon was in a pinch, “At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”