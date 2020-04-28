Madison Square Garden Postpones WWE Return Again

WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden has been delayed once again, this time from a June date. As previously reported, WWE’s show originally scheduled for March 22nd was pushed out to June 27th. Now the venue has announced that the show has been further postponed, without a new date.

The announcement notes:

The WWE live event which was originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22 at Madison Square Garden, and previously rescheduled for Saturday, June 27, has been further postponed. Additional information will be made available in the near future. Original tickets will be honored for the new event date.

The postponement comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic of course, with MSG having been shut down on March 12th. There is no word on when it might be back up and running yet.