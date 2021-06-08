Madison Square Garden Re-Opening to Full Capacity This Month

It’s full speed ahead at Madison Square Garden, which is set to reopen to full capacity later this month. The venue announced that they will be open at 100% capacity for the first time since the pandemic started on June 20th for a Foo Fighters concert. The Garden had been operating at limited capacity for NHL and NBA cames recently.

The Garden is a regular haunt of WWE, and while there are no WWE shows announced yet, they will come. The Foo FIghters concert will require fans in attendance to be fully vaccinated and thus it must be 14 days after attendees’ second Pfizer or Moderna shot, or 14 days after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You can see all the details on requirements below. Tickets go on sale on June 11th at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET.