Madison Square Garden Re-Opening to Full Capacity This Month
It’s full speed ahead at Madison Square Garden, which is set to reopen to full capacity later this month. The venue announced that they will be open at 100% capacity for the first time since the pandemic started on June 20th for a Foo Fighters concert. The Garden had been operating at limited capacity for NHL and NBA cames recently.
The Garden is a regular haunt of WWE, and while there are no WWE shows announced yet, they will come. The Foo FIghters concert will require fans in attendance to be fully vaccinated and thus it must be 14 days after attendees’ second Pfizer or Moderna shot, or 14 days after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You can see all the details on requirements below. Tickets go on sale on June 11th at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET.
Plan Your Visit
* Guests will have to provide proof of full vaccination along with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation. Your documentation needs to be directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination and you can display proof on your smartphone, present a physical copy or through the New York State Excelsior Pass.
* Children under the age of 16 will be permitted to attend if they provide proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test, negative PCR COVID-19 test or full vaccination, and are accompanied by a vaccinated adult. Please note, your child’s antigen COVID-19 test must be taken within six hours of the event start time or the PCR COVID-19 test must be taken within 72 hours of the day of the event.
* Bags are not permitted in the venue, with the exception of personal items such as small pocketbooks and purses, no larger than 10″x 8″x 6″.
* All tickets are digital and can be accessed and displayed via the MSG Venue App or Ticketmaster App. Make sure you download the MSG Venue App (Download: App Store | Google Play) or the Ticketmaster App (Download: App Store | Google Play) in advance to facilitate contactless entry.
* Doors will open at least 90 minutes prior to the event. To minimize traffic, guests will be directed to recommended entrances based on seat locations – this information will be clearly displayed on your digital ticket.
